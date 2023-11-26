Local business owners receive support on Small Business Saturday

Small Business Saturday is a chance to give back to local small businesses during the holiday season.

This year to celebrate, Chaotic Good Brewing Company in Kasson invited four small business owners to set up shop in their dining room to gain some sales and exposure.

Those small businesses were Davestar Gaming, The Crafty Lioness, Original Relics and The Amethyst Yogi. All of them are businesses Chaotic Good Brewing has worked with in the past.

This is the first year Chaotic Good has held the small business event, but they say if it goes well, they’ll plan on continuing it in the future.

“We love to support Chaotic Good Brewing for sure, they’re one of our venues and one of our favorite places to have classes, so we wanted to make sure we came out and made it a successful event in any way we could,” said Rachel Larkin, owner of The Amethyst Yogi. You can find her website here, or on Facebook and Instagram.

The business owners say Small Business Saturday helps them out a lot in making sales, and this time of year is when they get the busiest.

“Inflation is crazy these days, so it’s really nice to help small businesses like myself. For me, it’s nice to see other makers and shop them,” said Bailey Quam, owner of Original Relics. You can find her on Etsy, Facebook or her website.

Davestar Gaming can be found here on Esty and The Crafty Lioness is here on Facebook.