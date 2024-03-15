Local author discusses new book about overcoming drug addiction

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Far too often in the news, we report tragic loss of life as a result of a drug overdose.

In 2023, nearly 800 Minnesotans lost their lives from an overdose.

That’s why we are proud to share the journey of a former addict who broke free.