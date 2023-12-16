Little Thistle Brewing Co. shows appreciation for teachers

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News)- Little Thistle Brewing Company hosted their “Teacher Appreciation Happy Hour” on Friday.

The event has become an official monthly tradition where teachers enjoy discounted drinks. This Friday, teachers could also enjoy dinner from the Pato Azul a pop-up at the brewery.

Little Thistle Brewing Co. is big on giving back to the community through out the year but Friday was all about the teachers.

“[It’s] just to show appreciation. It’s just a really nice thing to do for the community and for a group of people we really appreciate,” said Audrey Robinson, taproom manager at Little Thistle Brewing Company.

The exact date for January’s teacher appreciation night has yet to be set.