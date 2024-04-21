Lincoln K-8 School invites all for family-friendly fun with community carnival

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Lincoln K-8 School held its community carnival on Saturday.

A fun-filled day for all ages, the event promises a day filled with laughter, games and unforgettable memories for the whole family, all while supporting the school’s fundraising endeavors.

The carnival took place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on school grounds.

Attendees could purchase activity wristbands for $20, granting access to a wide array of

exciting experiences. Activities included inflatable obstacle courses, bounce houses, a petting zoo, roller skating with skates included, face painting, carnival games and a big screen Mario Kart competition.

“Our Community Carnival goes beyond just fun; it’s about uniting our community for a day of joy and

camaraderie,” stated Kanika Couchene, PTSA Carnival Coordinator, “We are delighted to offer a variety

of activities suitable for all ages, ensuring that families can create lasting memories right here at Lincoln

K-8 School, all while supporting our school’s fundraising initiatives.”

While the activity wristbands covered most attractions, attendees could also enjoy additional add-on

purchases, such as delectable food options, an online silent auction and trying your luck at the cake walk.

The carnival contributed to the school’s Cash for a Cause, which raises money for general school funds, including new outdoor gym equipment. The online link to the fundraiser will remain open for three days. You can donate to that here.