Lime rolls out e-scooters, e-bikes in Rochester

(ABC 6 News) – Along with the warmer weather this week, Rochester residents may have noticed the return of Lime scooters and bikes around the city.

Lime has relaunched its fleet of e-scooters and e-bikes to the streets of Rochester as a way to provide a safe, affordable, and sustainable transportation option to residents.

“With spring finally here after a long, snowy winter, we’re happy to be back for another year of shared e-bikes and e-scooters in Rochester. Our mission is to build a future of transportation that is shared, affordable, and carbon-free and we appreciate the city giving us an opportunity to help make its transit network more sustainable. We look forward to building on the success of our years of experience here and connecting people to communities throughout Rochester via safe, affordable, and sustainable transportation options,” said LeAaron Foley, Director of Government and Community Relations Lime.

Lime says the most significant advancement in the newer e-scooter and e-bike models is the swappable, interchangeable battery, that is shared between both. This significantly enhances the efficiency and sustainability while improving vehicle availability for riders.

Lime provides shared e-bikes and e-scooters in more than 250 cities in nearly 30 countries as it continues its mission to decarbonize transportation globally and serve as an alternative for the car.