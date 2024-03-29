Level three predatory offender moves to Rochester

(ABC 6 News) – In accordance with Minnesota’s Community Notification Act, the Rochester Police Department announced on March 29 Malik Amin Johnson, a predatory offender, moved to the 2100 block of Campus Drive Southeast.

Johnson previously had sexual contact with an unknown mentally disabled, female victim in her vehicle, according to Rochester Police Department. According to RPD’s fact sheet, Johnson used fear and the victim’s confusion to maintain control.

According to RPD, Johnson “has served the sentence imposed on them by the court and is transitioning into the community. This notification is not intended to increase fear but rather raise awareness. Law enforcement believes that an informed public is a safer public.”