Letter Carriers in Austin take part in 30th Annual Stamp out Hunger Food Drive

(ABC 6 News) – It was a busy day for mail carriers here in Austin, outside of delivering your mail they were also picking up food for the Salvation Army.

After only holding money donations for the last three years because of Covid 19, the National Association of Letter Carriers in Austin held their Stamp Out Hunger food drive.

A food drive that anyone can participate in.

“It’s easy because all they have to do is put a bag of non-perishable food out by their mailbox,” food drive coordinator Bob Rosel said.

Mail carriers would pick up the food and take it back to the Salvation Army.

This drive has been going on for 31 years, but this is Austin’s 30th year taking part in this, and they were happy with the turnout.

“It’s a lot of work I mean we had quite a bit of food today right now we’re over 10,000 pounds when you add it all up and with donations and everything,” Rosel said.

The letter carriers’ food drive takes place on the second Saturday in May.

In Austin, if you weren’t able to get involved, mail carriers will be picking up food on Monday as well.