Lemonade Day registration now open in Byron, Rochester, Stewartville

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce announced the return of Lemonade Day to Rochester on Saturday, June 8, with official expansions to Byron and Stewartville.

The event encourages children to begin their own lemonade business in their community.

Lemonade Day began in 2022 as a a way to teach leadership and business skills to children.

Each child who registers to take part in Lemonade Day will receive a brief curriculum (in the form of a workbook or My Lemonade Day app), plus a Lemonade Day shirt, backpack and assorted items.

The curriculum will teach children how to plan, launch and operate their own lemonade business for Lemonade Day.

Not only does this program help young entrepreneurs on starting their own business, it really brings together the community for a fun day of purchasing lemonade from local stands,” said Ally Sheehan, the senior director of events and programs at the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce.

For more information on Lemonade Day or to register, CLICK HERE