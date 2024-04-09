Lawmakers discuss gender-affirming health care

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – A bill working its way through the Minnesota legislature aims to provide health care coverage to all Minnesotans receiving gender-affirming care.

Both sides seem to agree this kind of health care should be covered, but some are worried about permanent care being provided to kids at such a young age.

“Healthcare for trans people is not something that typically is covered in most major plans,” said Julie Winters with Rochester Pride.

Winters says most providers don’t cover gender-affirming healthcare because often concerns an undeserved population and people aren’t familiar with what needed.

Rep. Andy Smith (DFL-Rochester) is a co-author of the bill and says it’s essential that gender affirming care gets covered.

“Insurance plans if they are going to be traded offered or sold should be required to cover those lifesaving health care procedures,” said Smith.

But the bill has been met with some push back from the GOP, specifically when it comes to care for children.

“There was no disagreement outside of how how children were covered in that bill,” said Rep. Duane Quam (R-Bryon).

Many on the conservative side of the aisle leaned on data from Europe about the safety of gender-affirming care in youth.

“Public health authorities in Finland, Sweden and England have concluded that the risk benefit ration of pharmaceutical and surgical intervention in this way ranges from unknown to unfavorable,” said Rebecca Delahunt with Minnesota Family Council.

The GOP only wants the bill to apply to adults and if kids are involved in it, they want to see reversal options. A provision that was ultimately shot down by Democrats.

“Our decision to say no permanent treatment as in the puberty blocking, the surgeries should be included in the bill,” said Quam.

But those on for the bill say this care is safe.

“To be clear I don’t think there is reputable provider that I’m aware of especially in the local community that would anything irreversible or harmful for a minor child who might experiencing gender dysphoria,” said Winters.

You can read HF 2607 HERE.