Late season snowfall

(ABC 6 News) – Snowfall touched down into Minnesota and Iowa once again, as it seems like the weather is doing one final push this late in the season.

It’s been an abnormal winter, with lack of snow and warm temperatures, so many hope this is the last snowfall of the season.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation said they had over 100 snow plows out treating the roads to make them clear as possible for drivers.

“We’re going to see another wave of snow coming in here I think shortly, early this evening so that’ll be something for people to keep in mind,” MnDOT Director of Public Engagement and Communications Mike Dougherty said.

While MnDOT is always ready for any given chance of snow, this winter has been on and off, which is typically normal around this time of year.

“Maybe not as warm conditions as we’ve seen this year, but often we’ll get hits of spring, warmer weather, and then a blast of winter with snow,” Dougherty said.

While a blast of snow this late into the season may cause inconveniences for some, it’s important to be careful if you’re out driving, and make sure to dress appropriately for the weather.