Largest Bloody Mary Bar raises money for NAMI
(ABC 6 News) – Whistle Binkies Olde World Pub in Rochester held the “Largest Bloody Mary Bar” Saturday.
The event raised money for the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI).
It ran from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Pre-sale tickets cost $30, and tickets at the door were $35.
A total of 182 tickets were sold, with all proceeds going to NAMI.