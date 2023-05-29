Large bowling alley fire in Mason City

(ABC 6 News) – A bowling alley in Mason City is fully engulfed in flames late Sunday night.

Mason City Fire Department confirmed at 9:45 p.m. Sunday night that they are still battling a fire at Mystic Lanes, which is just off Highway 122.

According to Mystic Lanes Facebook page, the bowling alley posted an update around 2 a.m. Saturday morning saying that they were closed for business and not re-opening until June 14th.

People in the area have told ABC 6 News that there was no one in the parking lot at the time of the fire. They have also said that some or all of Eastbrook has lost power.

There is no word on what caused the fire.

This comes after the Kirk Apartments went up in flames last month, leaving dozens displaced.

This is a developing story, we will bring you more updates as they become available to us.