Lane closures on I-90 in Austin beginning Tuesday

(ABC 6 News) – Starting on Tuesday, those traveling on Interstate 90 in Austin may experience some extra time added to their drive due to new lane closures.

The left lanes of both eastbound and westbound traffic of I-90 will be shut down.

Despite the closure, people should still have access to all off and on ramps, according to the Minnesota Dept. of Transportation.

Construction crews will begin building median crossover lanes to prepare for the three-year bridge project for next year.

The lane closures are expected to last until early Oct.