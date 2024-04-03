Landlord charged with breaking into Hayfield tenant’s home

(ABC 6 News) – A Hayfield landlord appeared in Dodge County Court Wednesday on burglary and assault charges.

According to court documents, 42-year-old Dallas Dean Johnson is accused of forcing his way into a home in the 100 block of 6th Avenue NW, Hayfield, on March 19.

Johnson’s tenant allegedly told dispatch that Johnson, her landlord, forced his way through her closed door, “swinging it open so hard that it cracked the plastic behind the door on the wall.”

The woman told law enforcement Johnson seemed intoxicated, and she and another person attempted to force him back out the door.

Johnson was accused of pushing the other woman in the home several times, until the complainant called 9-1-1.

“Johnson quickly ran out the door, got into his car and left southbound,” according to court documents.

Law enforcement located Johnson’s car in the driveway of his Sargeant home, where a woman stated he was not home — until law enforcement told her they could see him moving around inside the home.

Court documents allege that Johnson was “agitated and argumentative,” and was handcuffed inside the home.

A male in the residence said he had driven Johnson to and from Hayfield earlier in the day, according to court documents.

Johnson claimed he had not been to Hayfield recently, according to court documents.

He faces charges of 1st-degree burglary of an occupied dwelling, 5th-degree assault, and obstruction of the legal process.

Johnson’s pre-trial hearing on the charges is scheduled for May 29.