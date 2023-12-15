Lakeville man accused of repeatedly selling, stealing back car

(ABC 6 News) – A Lakeville man appeared in Olmsted County Court Friday, Dec. 15, on forgery and theft charges.

Josiah Plamenov Tsolov, 20, faces a charge each of felony aggravated forgery–legal rights created/terminated; felony theft by swindle; and felony theft–alteration of property serial number.

According to court records, Tsolov is accused of meeting a woman over Facebook, selling her a car, then stealing it back immediately.

According to court documents, in November of 2022, Rochester police spoke to a woman who said she’d bought a car from a man she met through a Facebook post.

The woman said she’d sent the man a single cent over Zelle to verify that the account was his, and had checked that the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on the title he provided matched the one on the car.

The woman said the man gave her three keys for the car. She and her boyfriend paid $7,500 for the car in total — $2,000 over Zelle, and $5,500 in cash.

The man then said he’d take a Lyft home.

The woman later realized that the car was gone, and told police the man must have waited until she went inside, then taken the car using a fourth key.

The woman went back on Facebook and noted that the post about the car was removed and the listed phone number no longer worked.

The woman told police she’d found evidence that the man was Josiah Tsolov, and he had been doing the same thing in different states, as the car he was selling was “very distinctive.”

According to court documents, Rochester police took photos of the motor vehicle title Tsolov allegedly gave the woman, and found it was counterfeit.

The VIN on the title did not register to the same make or model of the car the woman attempted to purchase, per court documents.

Rochester police determined that Tsolov was also accused of a similar case in McLeod County, MN.

Tsolov was arrested on a warrant Dec. 14.