Klobuchar, Smith secure $250k for Boys & Girls Club of Rochester

(ABC 6 News) – U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Tina Smith (D-MN) announced that they have secured $250,000 in funding for the Boys & Girls Club of Rochester’s off-site program expansion project.

According to a press release, the expansion will double the number of K-12 students who are served by the non-profit.

“Developments in community outreach are crucial for strengthening Minnesota communities,” said Smith. “Investing in the Boys and Girls Club in Rochester will connect kids to the resources they need to lead healthy lives and are crucial to protecting the safety and future of our communities.”

The funding will go towards the fiscal year 2024 federal budget for the project.

“Nonprofits like the Boys & Girls Club of Rochester offer important resources for kids to improve their academics and lead healthy lives,” said Klobuchar. “With the resources we secured, the Boys & Girls Club will be able to fund their expansion project to meet the needs of the community.”

Projects are expected to receive funding over the next few months.