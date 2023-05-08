Kellogg “Fun Night” interrupted by juvenile fight

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Public Schools confirmed Monday that a Fun Night at Kellogg Middle School Friday, May 5, ended early after a fight broke out.

According to Director of Communications Mamisoa Knutson, school staff and volunteers located the fight, which allegedly involved two non-Kellogg students attending the event.

Capt. Casey Moilanen confirmed that Rochester police responded to the school to “do a walk-through to calm things down.”

“For the safety of all involved, school leadership, in partnership with District leadership, made the decision to end the event early,” Knutson said. “There are rumors circulating about injuries, arrests, illicit activity, damaged property – none of these rumors are true. We want to thank the volunteers who helped at this event, as well as the majority of those students who upheld our behavior expectations.”