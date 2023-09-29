Keeping homes safe for the winter

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Fire Department wants to make sure your home is safer and warmer this winter.

RFD partnered with the American Red Cross, Rochester Public Utilities, and Minnesota Energy Resources for an event Thursday at the Oak Terrace and Parkside mobile home parks.

Fire Captain Brett Knapp was there helping over 100 people install free smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.

He says the close proximity between mobile homes can make fires more dangerous.

“The homes themselves might not have the construction or the repair record to keep them as efficient as possible for weather-related issues, so they might be a little draftier or whatnot, so the energy companies are helping kind of take care of that,” said Knapp.

Another issue they’re tackling is keeping your home warm this winter.

Jennifer Kimmen helps run the energy efficiency programs for Minnesota Energy Resources. She says there’s a higher need for safety precautions in mobile homes because they usually don’t have much insulation.

“The important thing is getting the education out there so that customers can now have a comfortable house, they can have a safer house and they can also be energy efficient, more energy efficient so they’re also saving money,” said Kimmen.

Anyone who wasn’t able to make it to the event can still get a free smoke detector or DIY conservation kit online. You can find the links to that here & here.