Kasson-Mantorville Schools seeking feedback in search for new superintendent

(ABC 6 News) – The Kasson-Mantorville School Board has launched an anonymous public survey for stakeholder to help search for new superintendent.

The survey can be answered between today and Jan. 7, 2024. To complete the survey CLICK HERE.

The survey will ask what characteristics stakeholder believe the next superintendent should have, what traits or skills they must possess and preferred areas of expertise.

The survey also asks stakeholders what challenges they predict the district could face within the next five years.

Kasson Mantorville School Boards asks business owners, agricultural workers, guardians, school staff members, students and community members to fill out the survey.

To provide ensure access to accurate information regarding the search, the Minnesota School Boards Association will host a virtual Q&A at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023.

To join over Zoom, CLICK HERE.

To submit questions for the Q&A CLICK HERE.

To improve accessibility, the session will be recorded and posted on the district’s website after the Q&A.