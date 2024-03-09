Kasson-Mantorville kindergartners spend the day learning from first responders

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Friday was a fun-filled day of learning about safety and future career options for kindergartners at Kasson-Mantorville Elementary School.

It was part of the “Immersive Experiences” program at the school, where professionals spend a day teaching kids about potential careers.

This is the first year the program has been extended to kindergartners, who were thrilled to get hands-on learning on what it takes to be a firefighter, EMS responder, public health official and more.

“We want them to make a lasting memory that they can think about, and maybe it’ll make an impression on them enough that it makes them decide something in their future,” said K-8 High Potential Interventionist, Jennifer Kujath.

Beyond learning about different career paths, having first responders interact with the students is meant to teach them how to handle an emergency situation, and help them feel safer is they ever need to call 911.