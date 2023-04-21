Kasson-Mantorville High School investigating concerning message written on girls bathroom wall

(ABC 6 News) – Kasson-Mantorville High School officials and law enforcement are investigating a report made to the school administration of a concerning message written on the wall in one of the girl’s bathrooms.

In a letter obtained by ABC 6 News that was written to families of students, the report was made on Thursday, April 20, at approximately 1:00 p.m. Immediately, school administration, guidance and law enforcement began investigating.

Hallway cameras were used to identify students who used the bathroom before the report was made, and guidance and administration officials interviewed those students. A search of the school was also conducted to ensure all students were safe and accounted for. Officials also made phone calls home to check on students who were no longer in the building.

After school was released, tips continued to come in, naming students who may need help or could have information about the situation. Those families were then called in an effort to ensure the students’ safety.

The school said the investigation continued into Friday as officials worked through all the calls and names reported as possible concerns.

The school said they are still investigating the incident to locate the origins of the message and are urging families and students that may have information to contact the school immediately.

ABC 6 News will provide additional information when it becomes available.