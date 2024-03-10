Kasson celebrates St. Paddy’s Day events

By KAALTV

People in Kasson showed out for the third annual St. Paddy's Day, hosted by the city's Chamber of Commerce.

The day starts off at 9 a.m. with a 5k run at The Main Alternative, followed by family-friendly fun downtown in the afternoon, ending with giveaways for kids and adults.

Just before 4 p.m., everyone enjoying the festivities took a leprechaun walk to hear the bagpipes at the Kasson Legion.

The night ends with the St. Paddy’s Chamber Jig for those 21+ with a local bar crawl.

Participating locations include Bunker Bar at ZVGC, Chaotic Good Brewing Co., Hidden Pines, Hubble House Bar, Tammy’s Place, The Legion and Sakers.

You can grab a punch card at any participating restaurant for a chance to win a prize for hitting them all.

St. John’s Lutheran Church is offering babysitting from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. for parents who want to join in.