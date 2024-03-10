Kasson celebrates St. Paddy’s Day events

People in Kasson showed out for the third annual St. Paddy's Day, hosted by the city's Chamber of Commerce.

The day starts off at 9 a.m. with a 5k run at The Main Alternative, followed by family-friendly fun downtown in the afternoon, ending with giveaways for kids and adults.

Just before 4 p.m., everyone enjoying the festivities took a leprechaun walk to hear the bagpipes at the Kasson Legion.

The night ends with the St. Paddy’s Chamber Jig for those 21+ with a local bar crawl.

Participating locations include Bunker Bar at ZVGC, Chaotic Good Brewing Co., Hidden Pines, Hubble House Bar, Tammy’s Place, The Legion and Sakers.

You can grab a punch card at any participating restaurant for a chance to win a prize for hitting them all.

St. John’s Lutheran Church is offering babysitting from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. for parents who want to join in.