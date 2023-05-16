Kasson Brewery puts personal twist on “Dungeons and Dragons” game night

(ABC 6 News) – It’s a game that’s been played for decades and is popular because of its fantasy role-playing premise. Chaotic Good Brewing Company in Kasson is putting a personal twist on the game during its monthly “D & D” nights.

David Sklenicka, a physics teacher in Austin is also a “Dragon Master.” A good friend of Chaotic Good owner Scott Stroh, he helps arrange these monthly game nights and writes a storyline based on the brewery.

For May, the theme is Orc-tober Fest. Characters will be invited to join a journey to a big Beer Festival and enter a competition. Along the way, there will be challenges to overcome.

“I get the ideas off of my considerate, but also my wife and daughter both play. I love bouncing ideas off of them. I like to keep it in the family,” said Sklenicka.

“I like the influence from other people but I don’t want to ruin any of the surprises my later players might have. I spend 15-20 hours typing it out.”

Credit: MGN

Outside of Chaotic Good, Sklenicka hosts gaming sessions at parties and events. If you’re interested, you can contact him here.

Game night for May is Tuesday, May 16th from 7 to 10 p.m. and you do need to register. You can register by emailing Stroh. by 7 p.m.