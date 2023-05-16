Kasson Brewery puts personal twist on “Dungeons and Dragons” game night
(ABC 6 News) – It’s a game that’s been played for decades and is popular because of its fantasy role-playing premise. Chaotic Good Brewing Company in Kasson is putting a personal twist on the game during its monthly “D & D” nights.
David Sklenicka, a physics teacher in Austin is also a “Dragon Master.” A good friend of Chaotic Good owner Scott Stroh, he helps arrange these monthly game nights and writes a storyline based on the brewery.
For May, the theme is Orc-tober Fest. Characters will be invited to join a journey to a big Beer Festival and enter a competition. Along the way, there will be challenges to overcome.
“I get the ideas off of my considerate, but also my wife and daughter both play. I love bouncing ideas off of them. I like to keep it in the family,” said Sklenicka.
“I like the influence from other people but I don’t want to ruin any of the surprises my later players might have. I spend 15-20 hours typing it out.”
Outside of Chaotic Good, Sklenicka hosts gaming sessions at parties and events. If you’re interested, you can contact him here.
Game night for May is Tuesday, May 16th from 7 to 10 p.m. and you do need to register. You can register by emailing Stroh. by 7 p.m.