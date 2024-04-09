Juvenile unharmed in crash with power pole

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police reported a crash involving a juvenile female driver around 7:45 p.m. Monday.

According to communications coordinator Amanda Grayson, police responded to the 2200 block of 18th Avenue SW, where the teenager was driving southbound and swerved to avoid a deer, hitting a utility pole and crashing into a ditch.

The crash caused a power outage in the area, which Rochester Public Utilities fixed Monday night.

Rochester Fire extracted the driver from the vehicle. “She was wearing a seatbelt and was OK,” Grayson wrote.