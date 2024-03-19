Justin Jefferson to be featured in new Netflix series

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota Vikings superstar Justin Jefferson is among other NFL players to be featured in a new Netflix series.

The show, Receiver, will debut on the streaming service this summer.

The show follows five top pass-catchers throughout the last NFL season.

Along with Jefferson, the eight-episode series will feature four other receivers, including George Kittle and Deebo Samuel.

Receiver follows the hit show Quarterback, which featured former Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins.