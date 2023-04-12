“Just Between Friends” consignment sale helps families save big this weekend

(ABC 6 News) – Kids grow fast and for many families, that can mean lots of trips to the store for new clothes. With current inflation rates, it might be hard to keep up.

This weekend, Just Between Friends is having a pop-up children’s resale. Offering families a chance to save between 50 and 90% on clothes, toys, books, and more. Offering options for infants to teens, and even those needing maternity clothes.

ABC 6 News Good Morning reporter Sydney Zatz spoke with Shelley Yohe, the owner of Just Between Friends in Rochester to learn how you can save big this weekend.

NOTE: Thursday from 4-8 p.m. is now SOLD OUT.