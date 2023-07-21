Jurassic Empire arrives in Rochester

(ABC 6 News) – One of the world’s largest touring dinosaur events is now in Rochester.

Jurassic Empire brings 200 million years of dinosaurs to the parking lot of Apache Mall.

Dozens of dinosaurs are on display and built to be accurate depictions of what the pre-historic creatures looked like all those years ago.

The drive-thru exhibit opens Friday and will remain in Rochester until July 30th.

Prices range from $45 to $85 per car, depending on the size of the vehicle and the day of the week.

For more information, click here.