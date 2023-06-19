Juneteenth: What’s open and what’s closed

(ABC 6 News) – The federal Juneteenth holiday is observed Monday, meaning government buildings and some businesses are closed.

Meanwhile, Minnesota is recognizing Juneteenth as a state holiday for the first time.

Juneteenth, also known as “Freedom Day,” commemorates the day Union troops arrived in Texas with news that enslaved African Americans were free. That day came on June 19, 1865, more than two years after Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.

Some celebrations were held over the weekend in the area including in Rochester.

Here’s a list of what’s open and closed on Juneteenth in Minnesota:

Banks: Many banks follow the Federal Reserve schedule and will be closed Monday. People should check with their individual bank branches to be sure.

Driver and Vehicle Services: Offices will be closed Monday in recognition of the Juneteenth holiday.

Garbage services: Garbage collection in Rochester and most areas will proceed as scheduled and will not be impacted by the holiday. Residents should still check with their local municipality to make sure.

Grocery stores: Most major grocery stores will remain open.

Libraries: The Rochester Public Library is closed along with most others in the state observing the holiday.

Mail delivery: The US Postal Service said there will be no regular delivery service except for Holiday Premium Priority Mail Express and post offices are closed. Private delivery companies, such as FedEx and UPS, will continue regular services.

Public transit: Rochester Public Transit will run regular services on Juneteenth.

Local government offices: Government and City of Rochester offices are closed with regular hours set to resume Tuesday.

Schools: Schools in Rochester had their last day of classes on June 7, but public schools will be closed.