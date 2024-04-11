Judge blames gangs for public health crisis

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – A federal judge is blaming Minneapolis gangs for fueling a public health crisis.

Prosecutors say they believe Montez Brown was the first gang member to distribute illegal fentanyl in Minneapolis.

On Wednesday, a judge sentenced him to 19 years in federal prison, the maximum sentence allowed under federal law.

He was arrested with nearly 10,000 fentanyl pills, a machine gun, a handgun with Glock switches and a stack of money.

“The volume of fentanyl that these defendants have brought to Minnesota is extraordinary,” said U.S. Attorney for Minnesota Andy Luger. “Everyone in Minnesota should be aware of the harm that these gangs are inflicting in our communities.”

Luger says his office has charged nearly 80 gang members over the past year and a half.

