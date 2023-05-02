Jonas Brothers announced as final Grandstand show for 2023 Minnesota State Fair

(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota State Fair announced the Jonas Brothers as the final show for the 2023 Grandstand Concert Series.

The show is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 1 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 12 at 10:00 a.m. and are available by phone at 800-514-3849 or online, HERE. Ticket prices are $77, $97, $127, $207.

Earlier this year, on Jan. 30, the band received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Their sixth studio album titled “The Album” will be released on May 12.

In 2008, the group was nominated for the Best New Artist Award at the 51st GRAMMY Awards, and won for Breakthrough Artist at the American Music Awards.

The Fair has previously announced Grandstand performers Keith Urban, The Chicks, Boyz II Men and Chaka Khan, Brandi Carlile, Yung Gravy, Duran Duran, Blippi, The Happy Together Tour 2023 and more will all take the stage this summer.

The Minnesota State Fair will take place Aug. 24 – Labor Day, Sept. 4.