(ABC 6 News)- On Saturday, John Marshall High School will be hosting a ‘Relay for Life’ fundraiser to help people diagnosed with cancer.

The event will be taking place at the school on May 18 from 4-10 p.m. and is free to attend.

For more information on the event and how you can get involved click here.