(ABC 6 News) – Former Minnesota Governor Jesse Ventura is launching a new cannabis line.

Ventura is partnering with Columbia Heights-based Retro Bakery to create Jesse Ventura Farms.

The duo will sell legal edibles made with hemp derived THC.

A launch party and meet-and-greet is scheduled for April 20, also known as 4/20, the unofficial cannabis celebration day.

You’ll be able to pre-order Ventura’s products on Monday, April 1.