Jail in Indiana accidentally releases Minneapolis murder suspect, seeks help recapturing him

(KSTP) – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office in Indianapolis is seeking the public’s help in providing information on the whereabouts of Kevin Mason, 28, who is wanted for a 2021 homicide in Minneapolis.

He was mistakenly released from jail on Wednesday due to “faulty records review by civilian staff,” according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Mason was wanted on three Minnesota warrants, including the murder warrant. He is 5 feet, 9 inches and weighs around 205 pounds. He has a cross tattoo under his right eye and “SUB” tattooed on his chest. Mason also has a neck tattoo.

Mason faces a second-degree murder charge in connection with a shooting on June 11, 2021, outside Shiloh Temple. Mason is accused of fatally shooting 29-year-old Dontevius Catchings in the parking lot while a funeral was happening in the building. Witnesses told police that Mason left the state after the shooting.

The sheriff’s office said that Minnesota authorities waived extradition on one of the warrants and the two others were closed in error as duplicates, which could have contributed to the Indianapolis release.

The sheriff’s office stated that it is conducting an internal investigation to determine if any policy or procedural violations occurred in Mason’s release. An employee was terminated on Friday in relation to this investigation, authorities said.

The public is asked to contact law enforcement with information that could help find Mason. You can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477. Marion County authorities are also asking Mason to turn himself in by calling the Safe Surrender program 317-327-7233.

If you see Mason, call 911 but do not take any action yourself, authorities said.