It’s time to take down bird feeders

This winter's mild weather has some bears emerging from hibernation early, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

(ABC 6 News) – This winter’s mild weather has some bears emerging from hibernation early, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

Removing feeders now could help avoid any conflicts with bears looking for food.

Even if the bear can’t reach the feeder, the sight or smell can still attract them to your home, where they may also look for trash or pet food.