Iowans voice concerns over “book ban” law

(ABC 6 News) – Iowa parents, students and school faculty gave their two cents on Iowa’s new controversial education law.

The Iowa Department of Education held a public hearing on the matter last night. Most of those in attendance expressed disdain for the prohibition of books, and the law as a whole.

“SF 496 is having a real negative impact on students and school across Iowa,” stating Tim Glaza of Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement, a grassroots community advocacy group.

Iowa veteran Michael Kelly brought in his own copy of Slaughterhouse Five, an anti-war novel by Kurt Vonnegut, and one of the many books prohibited in Iowa schools.

“The idea that the state of Iowa would ban a book that is teaching about the horrors of war is a pretty terrible thing,” said Kelly.

Those who spoke also argued the language in Senate File 496 is not clear enough to be understood. Instead, the law would create a culture of fear in Iowa schools, according to opponents of the law.

But, with the temporary injunction placed by Judge Stephen Locher last Friday, many books set to be banned stay legally allowed in schools.