Justin Moore to play at Mason City Arena this summer

(ABC 6 News) – Multi-platinum country music star, Justin Moore is scheduled to play at Mason City Arena on Saturday, June 17.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, April 20 at 10:00 a.m. at the Mason City Arena box office or online, HERE.

Moore has had 10 songs reach number one on the US Country Airplay Songs Chart including “Small Town USA,” You Look Like I Need a Drink,” The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home,” “Why We Drink,” We Didn’t Have Much,” and most recently, “With a Woman You Love.”

Moore has had two albums certified platinum and one gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

His seventh studio album titled, “Stray Dog,” will be released on May 5.