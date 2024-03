(ABC 6 News) – In Des Moines, Iowa lawmakers reached across the aisle to raise teacher’s salaries.

House File 2611 would raise teacher’s pay from $33,500 to $50,000 a year.

The bill would also raise the minimum wage for bus drivers and paraprofessionals to $15 an hour.

The bill passed in the House by a 93-1 vote.

The bill now heads to the state Senate where, if passed, will then await the governor’s approval.