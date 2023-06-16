Iowa Supreme Court split on 6-week abortion ban

(ABC 6 News) – The Iowa Supreme Court prevented a six-week ban on abortions from going into effect Friday.

The court was split, three votes for and three against, on June 16 — meaning abortion remains legal after six weeks of pregnancy.

The 2018 “fetal heartbeat” bill was signed into law by Gov. Kim Reynolds, then blocked in 2019 by a district court, which ruled that the law violated Iowa’s constitution.

The state Supreme Court’s split decision determines that the block remains in effect.

“To say that today’s lack of action by the Iowa Supreme Court is a disappointment is an understatement,” Gov. Reynolds said Friday. “Not only does it disregard Iowa voters who elected representatives willing to stand up for the rights of unborn children, but it has sided with a single judge in a single county who struck down Iowa’s legislation based on principles that now have been flat-out rejected by the U.S. Supreme Court.”

Ruth Richardson, the president and CEO of Planned Parenthood North Central States, celebrated the Supreme Court ruling.

“Today’s order is an enormous win, and it means that Iowans will be able to control their bodies and their futures. Your ZIP code shouldn’t determine who controls your uterus,” she said. “Each person deserves control of their body, and Iowans have that right, based on today’s court decision. Abortion bans make pregnancy more dangerous than it already is, and it shouldn’t matter which state you live in.”