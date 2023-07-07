Iowa State Patrol trooper catches 3 drivers speeding more than 100 mph in one day

(ABC 6 News) – The Iowa State Patrol (ISP) said one of its troopers clocked three drivers each speeding at more than 100 mph in one day.

The ISP said trooper Aaron Ockenfels was working along I-29 in the Harrison and Monana County area in western Iowa on Monday when he clocked the speeders.

The first was a 17-year-old female driving 111 mph. The second, a 53-year-old male, was clocked driving 101 mph and the third, a 25-year-old male, was clocked driving 105 mph who also had no drivers license, no insurance, and a fraudulent temporary tag.

The speed limit on the interstate is 70 mph.

The ISP said all three drivers are safe and warns the outcomes for them and those on the road with them could have been much different.