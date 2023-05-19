Iowa State Fair adds new Ag Art Contest for kids

(ABC 6 News) – The Iowa State Fair announced this week a new kids competition will be coming to the fair this summer.

Kids can enter the Ag Art Contest and win ribbons by entering drawings demonstrating the theme “Farmers are Heroes.” Each drawing should be in color on a 8 1/2 x 11 white paper and can be completed using any medium of the artist’s choice.

There will be four age divisions for the contest — 3-4 years old, 5-6 years old, 7-8 years old and 9-12 years old — and a division for youth and adults with intellectual development disabilities of any age.

The deadline for entries into the contest is July 10. Entries must be mailed to the Fair office at the address below.

Ag Art Contest

Iowa State Fair

PO Box 57130

Des Moines, IA 50317-0003

The 2023 Iowa State Fair is Aug. 10-20 in Des Moines.