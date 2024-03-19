Iowa Senate passes AEA bill

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – The Iowa Senate’s has passed its version of reforms to the state’s Area Education Agencies, after surviving the debate floor.

The Senate passed its version of reforms to AEAs, which would put schools in control of majority of the funds.

This vote comes as Senate Republicans made a complete strike through amendment on the House’s version of the bill, which was significantly different from Governor Kim Reynold’s proposal.

“This is the right direction to go, we need more local control on how these dollars are spent,” said Sen. Lynn Evans (R-Cherokee).

Previously, the Iowa Department of Education had complete oversight of AEAs, those against the bill emphasize that this is lawmakers searching for a problem.

The bill now goes back to the House where, if approved there, would head to Reynolds’ desk for her signature or veto.