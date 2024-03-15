Iowa Senate fails to pass school funding bill on time

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – The Iowa Senate has failed to pass a school funding bill for the 2024 session on time.

Every year, Iowa lawmakers set something called state supplemental aid, or SSA, setting how much money the state will give to districts for each student.

While the Iowa House passed a 3% increase of the SSA, the Senate hasn’t passed their version of the school aid bill.

Despite concerns, Governor Kim Reynolds says districts should not worry, as the increase in the SSA won’t be less than last years.