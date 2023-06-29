Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Naig to make several stops in northern Iowa Friday

(ABC 6 News) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig, is scheduled to make four stops in northern Iowa on Friday as part of his annual 99 county tour.

Naig will be touring a farm, businesses and a food bank, meeting with owners and staff, and learning about their business initiatives and hearing about any issues they are facing.

Naig will be visiting the following locations:

Wright County

Grandview Beef

Clarion, IA

8:30 a.m.

Hancock County

Michael Foods

Britt, IA

10:30 a.m.

Cerro Gordo County

Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank

Mason City, IA

12:30 p.m.

Franklin County

Carlson Tree Farm

Hampton, IA

2:30 p.m.

