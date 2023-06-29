Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Naig to make several stops in northern Iowa Friday
(ABC 6 News) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig, is scheduled to make four stops in northern Iowa on Friday as part of his annual 99 county tour.
Naig will be touring a farm, businesses and a food bank, meeting with owners and staff, and learning about their business initiatives and hearing about any issues they are facing.
Naig will be visiting the following locations:
Wright County
Grandview Beef
Clarion, IA
8:30 a.m.
Hancock County
Michael Foods
Britt, IA
10:30 a.m.
Cerro Gordo County
Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank
Mason City, IA
12:30 p.m.
Franklin County
Carlson Tree Farm
Hampton, IA
2:30 p.m.
For more information on Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig, CLICK HERE.