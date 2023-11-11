Iowa man killed in Mower County crash Thursday

(ABC 6 News) – An Iowa man has been identified as the victim in the single-vehicle, fatal crash that happened on Thursday morning in Mower County.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened around 7:15 a.m. in Lyle, Minn.

Brian Hahn, 53 of Kensett, Iowa, was driving north on Highway 105 near 115th Street when Hahn left the road and rolled his vehicle.

Hahn was killed in the crash, and it is unknown if he was wearing a seatbelt at the moment of impact, according to the state patrol.

The road condition was dry at the time of the crash.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office assisted MSP at the scene.