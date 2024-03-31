Iowa man ejected from car after rolling into ditch

(ABC 6 News) – A man was injured after being thrown from his vehicle when it entered a ditch Saturday night in Winnebago County.

According to Iowa State Patrol, it happened on southbound Highway 63 near Leland around 11:16 p.m.

The crash report states 30-year-old Kevin Jones from Forest City failed to negotiate a curve and entered the west ditch. His vehicle rolled and Jones was ejected.

Jones was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

He was transported to MercyOne by Mercy Air Med for his injuries.

The crash is still under investigations.

Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, Forest City Police Department, Forest City Ambulance and Forest City Fire Department assisted ISP at the scene.