Iowa man behind bars after allegedly crashing car while drunk

(ABC 6 News) – A Sheffield man is behind bars after police say he crashed his car in Cerro Gordo county while driving drunk Friday night.

It happened just after 8:30 p.m. near 125th St. on Patridge Avenue, south of Rockwell.

According to the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office, 41-year-old Kyle Miller, of Sheffield, was found in the west ditch by deputies on the scene. Miller sustained minor injuries from the crash.

Miller was treated and released at the scene by Rockwell Fire Medics and Mason City Fire Medics.

According to CGCSO, Miller was arrested and charged with OWI 2nd offense as well as failure to maintain control.

Miller was taken to the Cerro Gordo County Jail.