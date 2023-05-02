Iowa man appears in Freeborn County Court after alleged car chase

(ABC 6 News) – A Buffalo Center, Iowa man appeared in Freeborn County Court Monday after being arrested for an alleged car chase through the Twin Lakes area.

According to court documents, members of the Albert Lea police department and Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office learned that Iowa law enforcement was pursuing a red Ford Ranger into Minnesota at about 10 a.m. Friday, April 28.

Deputies allege that the pursuit entered Freeborn County on 640th Avenue and made its way to County Road 46, where several members of law enforcement chased the car until it hit stop sticks placed at CR 46 and 720th Avenue.

According to court records, the driver, later identified as Christopher Lloyd VanRyswyk of Buffalo Center, Iowa, exited his vehicle upon being boxed in and resisted handcuffing.

Officers claim a search of the vehicle revealed a glass pipe with methamphetamine residue and 1.7 grams of a gray, “rock-like” substance that was not tested, as law enforcement suspected it contained fentanyl.

VanRyswyk, 42, faces charges of felony fleeing police in a motor vehicle, felony 5th-degree drug possession, gross misdemeanor driving after license cancellation, and petty misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to Minnesota court records, Vanryswyk’s driver’s license was canceled in Minnesota.

VanRyswyk was previously convicted of 5th-degree meth possession in Freeborn County and operating a motor vehicle with meth in his system, in 2017 and 2014, respectively.

His next Freeborn County court appearance is slated for May 11.