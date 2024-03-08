Iowa House passes “Unborn Person” bill

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – At the Iowa Capitol, the Republican-led House has passed a bill criminalizing the death of an “unborn person.”

House File 2575 punishes someone who terminates a human pregnancy without the consent of the pregnant woman, making it a Class B felony.

It also usurps the term “human pregnancy” in laws with the term “unborn person.”

Democrats say the bill could also apply to in vitro fertilization, after an Alabama court found frozen embryos can be considered children.

The bill now travels to the state Senate.