Iowa House passes eminent domain bill

(ABC 6 News) – The Iowa House of Representatives has passed a bill that would allow landowners to sue in order to stop eminent domain proceedings.

The bill comes as landowners are waiting to find out if the company Summit Carbon Solutions, which is building a pipeline, has the authority to force access onto property.

The bill would allow both landowners and pipeline companies to petition the court, asking whether the land being taken is constitutional and if the project would benefit the public.