Iowa hemp bill heads to governor’s desk

(ABC 6 News) – An Iowa bill aiming to increase regulations on hemp infused products is making its way to the governor’s desk.

The bill imposes a limit of four mg of THC per serving and 10 mg per container.

It would also restrict the sale of hemp products to those 21 and older.

Some business owners are in favor of the changes, but say the bill could harm the industry, as most products made do not match the bill’s restrictions.